Lucknow, Feb 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh on Monday advised students to cultivate a lifelong habit of learning and said that considering oneself a student is the key to progress.

Addressing the 16th convocation ceremony of Integral University, Singh referred to the graduating students as his "brothers and sisters" and explained, "You may wonder why I called you that. I have been in public service and politics for nearly 45 years, holding significant positions. Yet, I still consider myself a student of this field."

He urged students to always maintain a learning mindset, saying, "No matter how high you rise in your profession, always see yourself as a student. As long as you believe you are still learning, you will continue to progress. The moment you think you have mastered everything, your growth will stagnate."

Congratulating the university and the graduates, Singh said, "India is a nation of youth. Your knowledge, skills, and intelligence will drive the country's economic development."

During the ceremony, 177 students were awarded doctorate degrees, while 1,075 postgraduates and 2,389 undergraduates received their degrees.

