Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the conviction rate in drug cases rose to 86 per cent in the past three years even as he said the state government was committed to wipe out the drug menace from the state.

Referring to the ongoing anti-drugs drive, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs), Cheema said the police were conducting round-the-clock operations against drug smugglers and warned that such individuals would have to either quit drug trafficking or leave Punjab; otherwise, they would end up behind bars.

In the past 11 days, 1,072 FIRs have been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and 1,485 drug peddlers have been arrested, he said at a press conference.

Under this campaign so far, 76 kg of heroin, 50 kg of opium and Rs 50 lakh in cash have been recovered, he added.

Around 7 lakh drug tablets, 4.5 kg drug powder and 950 kg of poppy husk, along with other synthetic drugs, have been seized by the police, Cheema told reporters.

Moreover, the properties of approximately 26 individuals involved in drug trafficking have been demolished, he further stated.

The finance minister criticised the previous governments for allegedly shielding drug smugglers.

Cheema said that under the AAP government, the conviction rate in NDPS cases has increased to 86 per cent, compared to 58 per cent during the previous Congress regime and 40 per cent during the Akali-BJP government before that.

In some districts, the conviction rate has reached as high as 90-95 per cent, he informed.

Cheema said that alongside action against drug smugglers, the government is also taking several other proactive measures.

To raise awareness against drugs, over 1,000 meetings have been held in universities and colleges, he said, adding that similar programmes are also being conducted in villages.

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. The government has also formed a cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the drug menace.

