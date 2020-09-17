Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered the bodies of a couple from their flat in Charu Market area of the city.

Arijit Dutta (34), an app-cab driver, and his wife Suparna Dutta (31) were found hanging from the ceiling of their rented apartment, they said

A suicide note was also found in the room, a senior police officer said.

"Going by preliminary investigation, it seems that the couple was depressed since their child died a few months ago. They were also going through a financial crisis because of the lockdown," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

