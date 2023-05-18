Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Edtech platform Coursera on Thursday said it is expanding online learning in the country with several new partnerships, degrees and certificates, GenAI features and hiring solutions.

"We're excited to see our continued momentum in India, driven by the efforts of institutions and the government to equip individuals with skills for a digital future," Coursera Chief Operating Officer Shravan Goli said in a statement.

Also Read | BSE Odisha Announces Class 10 Results, Overall Pass Percentage at 96.19.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets of the company and is critical to its global strategy, he said.

"We're proud to support and empower learners with several new content and platform innovations to accelerate the next phase of their education and career," he added.

Also Read | MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins From July 18 For 4,083 Houses Up for Sale, Know Draw Result Date and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

Coursera has formed 4 new partnerships, introduced a career-focussed degree programme and two university certificates, the statement stated.

The online platform has introduced ChatGPT-powered tools and VR features to make learning and teaching more interactive, effective and personalised.

Also, the company is launching a skills-based recruitment service to unlock career opportunities for Coursera learners so that recruiters can use the talent dashboard to view pre-qualified entry-level talent and verify skill proficiency at scale with job-aligned assessments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)