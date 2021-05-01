Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) The Nandankanan Zoological Park and the Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for visitors from Saturday till May 15 in the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has also closed all religious places in the capital city from April 21 until further orders.

Meanwhile, the state government has exempted employees with disabilities and pregnant women from attending office. However, they will continue to work from home till May 31.

"They must be available to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice and be available on telephone," an official order said.

The office of the Odisha Human Rights Commission has also decided to close its office at the Toshali Bhawan in Bhubaneswar for 11 days beginning May 3.

