Palakkad, Jan 19 (PTI): The mortal remains of CPI(M) MLA K V Vijayadas were cremated here on Tuesday with full state honours.

Vijayadas (61), who represented Kongad constituency in Palakkad district, passed away at Thrissur Medical College on Monday after he recovered from COVID-19 recently.

He had been suffering from post-COVID complicationsand had undergone a surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain, hospital sources said.

Vijayadas had won two consecutive elections from Kongad in the 2011 and 2016 state polls.

His body was brought to his residence at Elappully this morning.

The body was kept at a nearby school for the public to pay homage. Later, the body was taken to CPI(M) district committee office.

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, reached Palakkad and paid homage to Vijayadas at the party office.

Kerala Assembly, which was under session, paid homage to Vijayadas and adjourned for the day.

The MLA is survived by wife Premakumari and sons Jaydeep and Sandeep.

Vijayadas is known for heading the Karimba panchayat which became the first local body in the country to build and successfully operate a mini-hydroelectric project.

Vijayan termed the demise of Vijayadas as a loss to the farmers and to the Communist party.

"He had been working relentlessly for the uplift of the farmers. He was also instrumental in widening the party's base in the district," Vijayan said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Vijayadas was a leader who always stood by the people.

Ministers Kadakampally Surendran, C Raveendranath, T P Ramakrishnan,A K Balan and K Raju, among others, expressed their condolences.

