Dholpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Police here have arrested a criminal wanted in more than a dozen serious crimes and had a bounty of Rs 35,000 on him from Himachal Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday.

Dholpur Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharda said the accused, Vishnu alias Bhagat, was on the radar of several police teams in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

He said police have been searching for Vishnu for more than a year across multiple states. The accused was finally arrested from a restaurant near Maa Jwala Temple in Kangra of Himachal Pradesh.

SP Meharda said in 2019, Vishnu and his associates had allegedly looted and shot dead businessman Jagdish Prajapati in Kaulri. In the same year, he beat up a person and robbed his motorcycle at Sapau overbridge near Dholpur.

In 2024, the accused and his companions attacked a person at a dairy plant under Dihauli police station limits with the intention of killing him over an old rivalry. When intercepted, he had fired at the police team, Meharda said.

The SP said Vishnu had been on the run for years and had stayed in several places including Morena, Gwalior, Bhind and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh; Agra, Shikohabad, Firozabad and Etawah of Uttar Pradesh; Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab, and Una and Kangra of Himachal Pradesh.

The officer said the accused is being interrogated.

