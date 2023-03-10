Mangaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has signed a master research alliance agreement for collaborative research.

The IICT, a premier CSIR (council of scientific and industrial research) lab under the Ministry of Science and Technology entered into the agreement at Hyderabad in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, a release from the MRPL said on Friday.

Sanjay Varma, director (Refinery) MRPL, D Srinivasa Reddy, director, CSIR-IICT, other eminent scientists and industry leaders were present on the occasion.

H C Sathyanarayana, group general manager (technical services), MRPL and D Shailaja, chair, business development research management (BDRM), IICT signed the agreement.

Under the pact, MRPL and IICT will work towards a number of collaborative research and development areas like valorization of low value refinery streams and CO2 capture.

This partnership is in line with India's ambitious environmental plans and its Panchamrita promises to the world, which include achieving Net Zero by the year 2070, reducing the country's carbon intensity and emissions and promoting clean energy.

The MRPL is committed to developing competitive indigenous technologies for carbon capture and utilisation, which will contribute towards achieving these promises and promoting sustainable development.

The MRPL has recently signed a MoU with the Defence Ministry for setting up Bio-ATF plant in its refinery complex, the release said.

