Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) DaMENSCH, a premium men's fashion brand that recently raised USD 16.4 million funding, on Monday announced its plan to foray into offline retail business.

Also Read | Apple To Reportedly Launch Its 2nd Affordable AR Headset in 2025.

The Bengaluru-based company in a statement said it is planning to venture into retail stores within this year and be available at 10,000 point of sale avenues across various formats, by 2024.

Also Read | Oppo A97 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

DaMENSCH said it has appointed Ashmeer M Sayyed, as Chief Retail Officer to boost the next stage of the company's growth, spearhead offline sales and drive strategic partnership efforts.

The company has targeted annual revenue of Rs 500 crore by 2025-26, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)