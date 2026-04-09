New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the role of youth in nation-building, emphasising that youth are engaged in shaping a prosperous and strong India.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India's heritage and culture have always taught true knowledge and its proper use, being the foundation of a nation's progress.

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In a post on X, he said, "Our heritage and culture have always taught us that true knowledge and its proper use form the foundation of a nation's progress. Following this very path, the youth of our country today are engaged in shaping a prosperous and strong India. Knowledge that resides within is the true knowledge, and even superior to that is what transcends it. That alone is the essence of the entire world, revered by the virtuous."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2042059924495331634

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The PM's message comes as polling commenced in Keralam, Assam, and Puducherry for Assembly elections.

In this regard, PM Modi earlier called upon voters, especially the youth and women, to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

"Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers," he said.

He made similar appeals for Assam and Puducherry, urging citizens to treat the elections as a celebration of democracy.

"I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," he said in another post.

Polling is underway across three key regions, with over 2.6 crore electors in Keralam deciding the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in a high-stakes contest involving the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots for 722 candidates contesting across 126 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Puducherry, with over 10 lakh electors, is voting to elect its 30-member Legislative Assembly.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)