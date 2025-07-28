Itanagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak has emphasised the importance of quality and timely completion of road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

The DC visited the border villages in Dambuen and Mipi circles of the district on July 26 to 27 to assess the progress of various ongoing road projects, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The VVP project aims to connect unconnected border villages including Achali, New Achuli, Atoto, Achengo, and Echito in the Dambuen circle, as well as Ahungo, Ediya, and Kamuyi in the Mipi circle, the official said.

Nyorak directed concerned engineers and contractors to accelerate the pace of work.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The DC also visited the construction site of the Mipi to Andrela ICBR road in the Mipi circle, a project being overseen by 62 RCC of Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The 62 RCC BRO officer commanding Tanay Agarwal briefed about the project's progress, its current status and key challenges.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)