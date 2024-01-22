Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Debabrata Ray, considered one of the pioneers of the voluntary blood donation movement in West Bengal, passed away after a brief illness at a city hospital, a health department official said on Monday.

Ray, 83, was one of the founding members of the Association of Voluntary Blood Donors, West Bengal.

He had donated blood nearly 120 times, and was instrumental in organising numerous blood donation camps, the official said.

Ray breathed his last on Sunday at the hospital, where he was admitted for age-related illness, he said.

"The National Guide Book for Blood Donor Motivation, published by the Government of India, recognises him as a compiler and a former member of the National Blood Transfusion Council, and a guide for the blood donation movement," the official added.

