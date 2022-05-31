Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Four members of a family allegedly died by suicide as they were apparently reeling under a huge debt, police said on Tuesday.

The four - a couple and two daughters - ended their lives by jumping into a lake near here, the police said.

A police official said the man quarrelled with his wife on Monday over a financial matter. Later, he, along with the three, left their house and ended their lives, he said.

Some local residents alerted the police about the incident. A case was registered, the police said adding that the bodies were fished out and sent for a postmortem.

