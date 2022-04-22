Udhagamandalam, Apr 22 (PTI) The carcass of a leopard, believed to be eight years old, has been found in a decomposed state in private estate, some 20 km from here, forest officials said on Friday.

The estate workers noticed the carcass and informed the Forest Department which began investigations to ascertain the cause of the death, the officials said.

Viscera samples have been sent for analysis to find out the reason for the death, they added.

