New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Thursday formed teams of senior officers to supervise the work of redressing the poor condition of civic facilities such as drains and roads in Kirari, Burari and Sangam Vihar that was flagged by L-G V K Saxena while visiting these areas.

During a visit to Sangam Vihar on March 4 Saxena shared on X pictures showing the plight of locals due to poor condition of roads, lack of garbage disposal, non-existent sewage system and overflowing drains in bylanes, among others. He also visited Kirari and Burari earlier this week.

Following the Lieutenant Governor's posts on X, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the chief secretary, asking him to ensure redressal of the issues flagged by Saxena within a week.

The chief secretary formed teams of three officers each, including the district magistrates, to oversee the work to improve civic conditions in the areas.

The teams will undertake ground visits to ensure that the officers of the departments concerned take time-bound action to address civic issues there. The in-charge officers will compile action-taken reports daily and submit them by 4.30 pm every day to the chief secretary for submission to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the L-G who recently visited a drain in Shahdara that was choked with garbage and plastic waste when spotted by him in October last year, shared photos of the cleaned drain on social media.

Sharing pictures of the cleaned drain on X, Saxena said, "The TD 1 Shahdara drain due to neglect over the years used to be a carrier of plastic waste and garbage. When I first saw this drain that had become a negative symbol of Delhi, on 1.10.23, it was just a source of diseases filled with smelly, stagnant silt and water."

In another post sharing old and present pictures of the drain, the LG said that everything is possible if an effort is made, otherwise it is easiest to give up responsibility by blaming everyone else.

