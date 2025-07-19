New Delhi, July 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officers to revitalise the wholesale markets in the city while focusing on the disposal of organic waste accumulated there and strengthening the basic amenities.

In a high-level meeting with Development Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials on Friday, she voiced "serious concern" over the poor sanitation, waste management, road infrastructure, safety, and drinking water supply in these markets.

She instructed the departments concerned to take immediate and comprehensive action to address these issues and initiate modernising market operations, an official statement said.

During the discussion, the chief minister referred to her recent visit to Azadpur Mandi, where she encountered widespread complaints from vendors and visitors about uncollected garbage, stray animals, and damaged roads.

She said similar issues had been brought to her attention in other markets as well, and it had become evident that a systemic overhaul was urgently needed.

Gupta emphasised that the government was approaching the task of rejuvenating Delhi's wholesale markets with utmost seriousness.

"We want our markets to function like modern, well-organised mandis, where shopkeepers, farmers, and the general public have access to proper infrastructure and basic amenities," she stated.

The government will install modern waste processing plants in the vicinity of these markets to allow for effective disposal and recycling.

Gupta instructed officials to immediately begin identifying suitable plots of land for these facilities and assured them that the government would resolve any logistical or administrative hurdles in securing these spaces.

The chief minister also directed officials to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to develop a robust mechanism for controlling the movement of stray animals in and around market areas.

She further instructed officials to install CCTV surveillance systems to strengthen security within the markets.

Emphasising the need for technology-driven solutions, she directed officials to study successful market management models from other states that could be implemented in Delhi.

