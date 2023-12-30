New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services is prepared to handle any emergency in the national capital during the New Year's celebrations, a top official said on Saturday.

"Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritising the safety of all people," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

In an effort to ensure safety, 10 to 15 water tenders will be strategically stationed during the celebrations, Garg said.

The Delhi Fire Services has implemented strategic measures to handle emergencies in anticipation of high footfall at popular locations such as Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place and Ansal Plaza, he said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Garg added, "The Delhi Fire Services is geared up to tackle any emergency situation that may arise during the celebrations."

To run things smoothly on New Year's Eve, security has been beefed up with heavy police presence, water tender deployment and heavy traffic arrangements in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)