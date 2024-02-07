New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved an annual budget of Rs 8,811 crore for the department focusing on the development of civic infrastructure and sports facilitiesfor a "healthy and fit Delhi", an official statement said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, while approving the budget, said the authority will undertake several developmental projects during the next financial year that will focus on better housing, aesthetic upgradation of the landscape and restoration and preservation of the city's heritage.

The proposed expenditure in the next financial year 2024-25 for these projects will be financed from the revenues, which have been projected at Rs 9,182 crore, he added.

According to the statement, Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority, has approved the annual budget of the department for 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 8,811 crore.

In line with the emphasis of the Union government, the capital expenditure constitutes 61 per cent (around) of the annual allocations.

The overall receipts of DDA saw a massive jump of 75 per cent in the current financial year at Rs 7,696 crore in comparison to Rs 4,392 crores in the previous year. In projections for the next fiscal year, the DDA has pegged its revenue targets at Rs 9,182 crore, which marks an increase of nearly 19 per cent from the current year, the statement said.

Similarly, owing to massive developmental activities that the DDA undertook in the current financial year amounting to Rs 8,804 crore, which is an increase of nearly 69 per cent over the previous year when the expenditure stood at Rs 5,189 crores, the statement said.

Next year, the DDA has aimed to keep expenditure at the same level as the current year. There is a significant enhancement in the allocations of maintenance expenditure on civic infrastructure as well, it stated.

The construction work is in full swing at the three new sports complexes in Dwarka, one in Rohini and a golf course in Dwarka. A new sports complex is being proposed for Narela. Provisions of Rs 266 crore and Rs 196 crore have been made in BE 2024-25 and RE 2023-24 for these sports facilities, respectively, the statement stated.

The success of the 'Diwali Special Housing Scheme' is reflected in the budget figures of the general development account (GDA) of DDA which is expected to be in surplus of Rs 262 crore as per revised estimates (RE) 2023-24 and Rs 2,145 crore in budget estimates (BE) 2024-25, the statement said, adding that it is for the first time after ten years that the GDA of DDA will be in surplus.

The statement further said that a total allocation of Rs 3,460 crore has been made for development of land and physical infrastructure which includes roads, sewerage, water supply, power lines, drainage, beautification, and streetscaping primarily in the vacant portion of land in the sub cities of Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and other areas.

Two multi-level car parkings, one each at Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Palace are in progress. In addition, another multi-level car parking is proposed at Netaji Subhash Place. Provision of Rs 70 crore has been made in the BE 2024-25, it said.

The allocations for Phase-IV of Delhi Metro projects in 2023-24 have been enhanced from Rs 350 crore to Rs 390 crore. Provision of Rs 275 crore has been made in BE 2024-25, it stated.

In December, the LG had launched the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA) with an overall objective to develop necessary infrastructure in the recently urbanised villages by utilising the funds of around Rs 959 crore transferred to DDA from the Revenue Department. Provision for creating the required infrastructure of Rs 600 crore and Rs 300 crore has been made in BE 2024-25 and RE 2023-24 respectively, the statement said.

The residents of Delhi are being encouraged to connect with the Yamuna river front, expansive parks and heritage structures through development of public spaces, it said.

Prominent spaces on the river front being created for the residents of Delhi include Asita East near ITO bridge, Baansera near Sarai Kale Khan bus depot and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT, Kashmiri Gate. Provision of Rs 142 crore and Rs 96 crore has been made in BE 2024-25 and RE 2023-24 respectively, it said.

Rs 2 crore has been allotted in BE 2024-25 for transforming Rajghat Power Plant into an educational public space and highlighting the existing chimney through facade lighting and laser shows, the release stated.

A total of Rs 1,953 crore has been allocated in BE 2024-25 for the ongoing housing projects across Delhi, it said.

The construction of residential complex on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms in Karkardooma is underway. A total of 497 one-BHK apartments in a 22-storey structure are almost ready. Work on another 1,026 two-BHK apartments in keeping with TOD norms is also underway. Provision of Rs 450 crore and Rs 245 crore have been made in BE 2024-25 and RE 2023-24 respectively for these housing projects, the statement added.

