New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 39-year-old man died after he was dragged out of his house and brutally thrashed allegedly by his brother-in-law and his friends in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on December 29 and the victim, Rakesh, died during treatment at a hospital on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the video, some men are seen dragging Rakesh out of his house, kicking him and hitting him with a stone. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving an injured Rakesh lying on the road.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Rakesh had an argument with his wife on December 29, following which she called up her brother and informed him about it. Later, her brother came to Delhi with his friends and brutally thrashed Rakesh, police said.

On December 31, we received a complaint about the incident from Rakesh's brother Mukesh, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

"Rakesh died early Monday during treatment. We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy," the officer said, adding fresh charges will be added to the FIR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)