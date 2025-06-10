New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have busted an interstate drug racket and arrested seven people with seizure of over 121 kilograms of cannabis smuggled from south India.

The accused were identified as Md Nooren (33), Rashidul (27), Badashah Alam (35), Parmila Parbin (28), Sohil (37), Basanti Dass (25) and Abdul Rehman (37), police said.

A total of 121.148 kilograms of cannabis and eight mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

Police said that the contraband was being brought from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to Delhi and surrounding areas.

On April 24, police received tip-off about four people near Kalindi Kunj. During the raid, four of them were nabbed with 61.8 kg cannabis.

Later, Sohil and Basanti Dass were arrested from Greater Noida's Yusufpur and another 60.140 kilograms was recovered from a godown.

Police said Sohil confessed that they shifted storage to Noida recently.

Another accused, Abdul Rehman, an auto driver, was held later.

Police said the syndicate used poor people, even women, to move the contraband to avoid suspicion. The kingpin, Javed, is still absconding, efforts to trace him are underway.

