New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Security will be beefed up in the central parts of the city on Friday in view of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP protests to maintain law and order situation, police said.

The AAP has called for a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party said it will mount a demonstration near the AAP office on Friday against alleged corruption of Arvind Kejriwal government.

"We will make adequate security arrangements for the protest and to maintain law and order situation. Additional forces will also be deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," an officer said.

According to police, traffic will be diverted from Deen Dayal Upadhayay Marg to other routes on the day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the protest.

On Tuesday, in a setback to the Congress and the AAP -- both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc -- the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

