New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The air quality was "moderate" at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 120, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

