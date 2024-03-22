New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

It said humidity levels in the city oscillated between 90 per cent and 41 per cent during the day.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

The weather office predicted partly cloudy skies for Saturday with strong surface wind with speeds up to 20-30 kmph during the day. It said the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 18 and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 166, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)