New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The national capital recorded the maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season's average.

The minimum temperature of 6.0 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, was recorded in the morning.

According to the IMD, from January 31 to February 1, the weather conditions will be generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle. From January 28 to 30, the city may witness moderate fog.

The humidity level of 83 per cent was recorded at 5.30 pm.

The air quality index (AQI) remained at 384 in the "very poor" category at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". --

