New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius, 1.8 notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degree Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was at 64 per cent.

The air quality was in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index reading of 129 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

