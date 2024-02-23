New Delhi, February 23: A 50-year-old teacher committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in a government school library in Seemapuri area, police said on Friday. The body of Ashutosh, a resident of Ghaziabad, was found inside the library by a school staff, said police. Delhi Shocker: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit With Brick Following Altercations Over Alcohol

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the library. During the investigation, the police recovered a three-page suicide note where the teacher cited financial reasons behind taking the extreme step. However, he did not hold anyone responsible for his death, police said. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Neighbour in Anand Parbat

The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)