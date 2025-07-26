New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notch below the season's average.

A generally cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorm has been forecast on Sunday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD had said rain and thunderstorm were likely in the national capital on Saturday.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 172, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

