New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Amid the prevailing hot and humid weather, the national capital's power demand clocked at 7,401 MW on Tuesday afternoon, the highest for the summer season, so far, discom officials said.

The State Load Dispatch Centre Delhi's real-time data showed the peak demand was 7,401 MW at 3:11 pm.

BSES discoms - BRPL and BYPL "successfully" met the peak power demand of 3,285 MW and 1,559 MW, respectively, on the day, said a company spokesperson.

The BSES discoms were prepared to handle the growing power demand in the city, aided by over 2,100 MW of green power during' summer months, he added.

"BSES discoms are geared-up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of more than 50 lakh consumers in South, West, East and Central Delhi, including long term power purchase agreements,banking arrangements with other states and deployment of latest technologies for predicting power demand accurately," the spokesperson said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said in a statement that it "successfully" met peak power demand of 2,178 MW in its distribution area, North Delhi, as the city recorded the season's highest power demand.

The statement further said that there were no network constraints or supply disruptions despite the enhanced demand.

