New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Dell Technologies on Thursday launched its new lineup of consumer PCs and expanded its Alienware range of gaming laptops, a move that will help the company further bolster its position in the Indian market.

Dell Technologies India Director Product Marketing (Consumer and Small Business) Anand Subramanya said India is a growth market for the overall gaming industry.

Also Read | How To Get the Perfect Tan With Byrokko Best Selling ‘Shine Brown’.

"...we are witnessing a rising interest among consumers when it comes to adopting gaming, either for entertainment or competing. The Dell G series and Alienware range addresses the evolving needs of diverse gamer profiles," he said during a virtual briefing.

He noted that with this launch, the company is debuting a brand-new mobile gaming family in India that demonstrates its values of innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today: Price of Yellow Metal Falls to Rs 46,149 Per 10 Grams, Silver at Rs 61,653 Per Kg.

The Alienware family (gaming lineup) now includes the Alienware X-Series. The new lineup comprises Alienware's thinnest-ever laptops that introduces a suite of new thermal technologies to balance power and style.

The latest Dell G15 series is also designed for gamers with improved thermals and high-performance features, while the new XPS 15 and XPS 17 are also upgraded with the latest performance specs.

The new portfolio will be available across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail and multi-brand outlets, and is priced Rs 82,990 onwards.

Subramanya said gaming as a segment has been growing rapidly in India on the back of rising consumer interest in gaming as entertainment or casual gaming.

"...in last one year, the contribution of gaming to the overall notebook segment has actually doubled. So that's the kind of growth, we are witnessing in the PC gaming," he said.

Vivian Lien, Vice President (Alienware and Dell Gaming) said the Indian market has been going through a tonne of transformation.

"Over the years, there's been more and more infrastructure build out and a lot of the consumers entrance into gaming is through their mobile phones, but now they're evolving into the next experience, next form factor whether is a desktop PC or a laptop PC. And throughout this journey, they want to know more, they want to learn about the gaming space," she said.

Trends like work and study from home have continued to drive robust demand in the Indian PC market with over 3.17 million units being shipped in the June quarter, up 50.5 per cent over the year-ago period, according to research firm IDC.

Notebook PCs continued to hold more than three-fourths share in the overall PC category and grew 49.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021. This is the fourth consecutive quarter, wherein notebook PCs reported over 2 million units shipment.

HP Inc maintained its lead in the India PC market with a 33.6 per cent share as its shipments grew 54.2 per cent annually. Dell Technologies continued to hold the second position with a 22.1 per cent share and 86.1 per cent y-o-y growth in shipment in the June 2021 quarter.

Lenovo held onto the third position with a share of 17.8 per cent, while Acer ranked fourth with 8.7 per cent share. Asus and Apple tied in the fifth position with 4.7 per cent share in the June 2021 quarter.

According to another IDC report, gaming notebook PCs were one of the fastest-growing categories within the consumer segment in 2020 that saw 7.9-million-unit shipment of notebook PCs during the year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)