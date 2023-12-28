New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Dermocosmetics startup SkinQ on Thursday said it has secured seed funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be utilised towards new product launches, research and development, team expansion, and brand enhancement, a release said but did not divulge the investment amount.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

"In a significant boost to the burgeoning personalised skincare market, SkinQ Dermo cosmetics has secured a seed investment led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from Venture catalysts and Super Angels," the release said.

Founded by dermatologist Chytra V Anand, SkinQ offers dermatologically tested solutions tailored specifically for melanin-rich skin.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)