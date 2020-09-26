Shimla, Sep 26 (PTI) Devendra Kumar Sharma joined as Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi administered the oath of office and secrecy to him in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and power minister Sukhram Chaudhary.

Sharma has almost 39 years of experience in energy and water resources sectors in India and abroad. He worked as Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board, Union Ministry of Power from April 2017 to July 2020.

Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Himachal Power Corporation from September 2012 to April 2017. He has experience of working in corporate sector in India and also in Tala Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan for 1020 MW hydroelectric project. He has also worked in SJVNL and in HPSEBL in various capacities.

