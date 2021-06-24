New Delhi, June 24 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Thursday notified an MoU regarding import of 50,000 tonnes of toor dal (pigeon peas) from Malawi, a landlocked nation in the southeastern Africa.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a public notice said that India will provide an annual quota of 50,000 tonnes of toor dal to be imported from Malawi, through private trade over the next five financial years -- 2021-22 to 2025-26 (April to March).

"Import of 50,000 tonnes of toor from Malawi during 2021-22 to 2025-26 as per the MoU entered between Government of India and the Government of Malawi is notified," the DGFT said.

In another public notice, the DGFT has also notified import of 2,50,000 tonnes of urad and 1,00,000 tonnes of toor from Myanmar during 2021-22 to 2025-26 as per an MoU entered between the two countries.

