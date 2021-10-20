New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Fintech and healthtech start-up Dhani on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,200 crore by selling 9 per cent stake to a clutch of investors, including its founder and General Catalyst.

Dhani Services Ltd (Dhani), one of the fastest growing transactional finance and primary healthcare platforms, announced an equity raise of Rs 1,200 crore for a 9 per cent stake, the company said in a release.

The leading investor in the equity raise is General Catalyst from the Silicon Valley, which has invested Rs 375 crore. The founder of Dhani is also investing Rs 375 crore alongside other investors, including Ribbit Capital in the preferential round.

Claiming to be ranked third on Google Play Store (India) in the business category, Dhani said it has over 30 lakh paid monthly subscriptions and over 90 lakh monthly active users.

Company's flagship product -- OneFreedom Card -- provides an instant credit limit along with a bouquet of additional benefits.

It offers services such as access to doctors, discounted medicines, instant cashbacks, free trading account and many merchant offers at a nominal monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 250.

Dhani Services Ltd (formerly Indiabulls Ventures) operates through its app Dhani and provides transaction finance and digital healthcare to its customers. It has a customer base of 3 crore customers spread across 500 cities in the country.

