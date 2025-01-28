Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Police registered a case against some residents of a housing society in Dombivli township in Thane district after a woman accused them of opposing a religious event of the Marathi community, police said on Tuesday.

A local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary said attempts to drive a wedge between Maharashtrians and migrants from other states won't be tolerated.

Manpada police station senior inspector Vijay Kadbane said a case was registered on the complaint by a woman who alleged that some non-Maharashtrian residents abused her and others at a religious programme organised by them.

