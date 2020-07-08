New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Wednesday said it has brought down a small portion of the roof of its shopping mall in Noida that got damaged due to thunderstorm and adverse weather conditions last month.

The clarification came after a video went viral on social media that showed a part of the roof of 'DLF Mall of India' collapsing.

DLF said the reopening of the 2 million sq ft mall was not linked to this repair work. The mall will be opened soon after ensuring that all the SOPs (standard operating procedures) are followed to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had commenced planned enhancement works in a part of The Mall of India, Noida, when the lockdown was suddenly implemented. During this time, a small portion, admeasuring about 650 square metres only, or just under 3 per cent of total roof area was in the process of being prepared for these enhancement works," DLF spokesperson said in a statement.

The work, however, could not get started due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The freak thunderstorm and extreme weather conditions that hit the city of Noida in June adversely impacted this portion of the roof in its vulnerable state," the spokesperson said.

The company decided "to bring down that entire portion of the roof admeasuring about 650 sq metres and rebuild it completely to the originally intended enhanced standards", the spokesperson said.

The reopening of The DLF Mall of India was not and is not linked to these enhancement works in any manner, the company said.

The opening of the mall is directly related to carrying out of all coronavirus-related works in order to ensure safe experience for customers, it added.

For now, most clubs are highlighting “fan engagement” as the main advantage of their blockchain-based fan tokens.

“For the biggest clubs in the world, 99.9% of sports fans are not actually in the stadiums, or even in the same city or country of the club that they are supporting,” Dreyfus told The Associated Press.

“There is a lack of engagement and monetization towards this global fan base,” he added.

“All these fans have no significant way to have a voice and have an influence. By owning one of these fan tokens, suddenly you are being recognized, and more importantly, you have a voice and a right to vote on a decision that the club is asking you.”

Barcelona said the fan tokens are part of the club's world-wide expansion strategy as it looks for new digital channels and formats to generate greater engagement with its international fan base. They have been incorporated as the club tries to develop “new streams for the generation of resources” and to become a “benchmark both on and off the field.”

The first survey in which Barcelona token owners can vote on is related to the artwork of a mural that will decorate the dressing room at the Camp Nou.

Juventus was the first club to launch its fan tokens about six months ago, with its supporters choosing the celebration song that is now played when the team scores a goal.

The first PSG poll in February allowed fans to choose an inspirational message to go on the captain's armband, and Galatasaray's supporters picked the song played when the team enters the field. Roma fans voted on the name of a field at the club's training center, and Atlético Madrid's supporters chose player Álvaro Morata to give exclusive insight into the club's daily life.

The tokens became a more significant engagement tool during the coronavirus pandemic. PSG players Edison Cavani and Thiago Silva sent personal messages to fans, and Galatasaray token owners gained life-sized cardboard photos of themselves in the team's stadium.

“The pandemic forced the clubs to look at the other 99% of fans that can generate revenue,” Dreyfus said.

“It forced them to reconsider and to try to monetize their global fan base.”

Other blockchain-based actions making their way into soccer include officially licensed digital cards of players, which can be used in virtual fantasy games. Platform Sorare has deals with several clubs and leagues, including the Serie A. It said it has more than 1,800 officially licensed soccer players on the platform, with 3,000 active users who generated about $200,000 in sales in May.

Portuguese club Benfica last year was a pioneer in allowing the use of cryptocurrencies for the purchase of tickets and merchandising. Some clubs also resorted to blockchain to track the authenticity of some of their official products. There were announcements of clubs possibly using cryptocurrencies for salaries and other payments, though nothing has materialized so far. (AP)

