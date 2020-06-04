Latest News | DPIIT Makes IEM Filing, Acknowledgement Issuance Paperless

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) has made the whole process of filing applications and issuance of acknowledgement certificate for Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM) paperless with a view to promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Thursday.

"All applications shall be processed in paperless mode and acknowledgment certificates with QR Code shall be issued electronically. The applicants shall also be notified vide email and SMS instantaneously upon approval," it said.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

Concerned state government shall also be notified by email simultaneously, it said, adding no applications shall be filed physically now and no physical certificates will be issued.

So far, applications for IEM/IL under Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951 were accepted through the IEM portal.

Also Read | RBI Starts Publishing Daily Data on Select Payment Systems Like NEFT, RTGS, UPI and Cash Withdrawals From ATMs.

Through this portal, applications for acknowledgement of IEM – Part A (for establishment of business) and IEM – Part B (upon commencement of commercial production) were filed online by entrepreneurs of prescribed industrial undertakings, while acknowledgement certificates were issued physically on paper and scanned copy was uploaded on the portal. PTI RR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)