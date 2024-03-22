New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with US-based Pharmazz Inc to commercialise Centhaquine, a drug to treat life-threatening Hypovolemic shock, in India.

Developed by Pharmazz, Centhaquine is a resuscitative agent indicated for the treatment of hypovolemic shock by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

As per the agreement, Dr Reddy's has received exclusive rights to market and distribute Centhaquine in India, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

Pharmazz will be entitled to upfront payments and royalties, it added.

Dr Reddy's will market the product under the brand name Lyfaquin.

In addition to the Indian market, the drug firm has also received marketing rights for Lyfaquin for Nepal.

"The partnership with Pharmazz and launch of this first-in-class drug marks the latest in our effort to enter into strategic collaborations to bring novel molecules to India to meet genuine unmet patient needs," Dr Reddy's CEO Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) MV Ramana stated.

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening and often a fatal condition.

Severe loss of blood or fluids due to traumatic haemorrhage, postpartum haemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, post-surgical bleeding, diarrhoea or vomiting can cause hypovolemic shock, which may lead to multi-organ failure and death.

