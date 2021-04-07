New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution, which is indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA), in the US market.

The company's product is the generic version of BioMarin's Kuvan which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

The product demonstrates that the company is actively expanding the breadth of its portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease, it said.

The Hyderabad-based firm said its product is available in 100 mg unit dose packets in a 30 count carton.

