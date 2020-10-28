Puducherry Oct 28 (PTI): The State Election Commission (SEC) would initiatesteps to prepareand publish electoral rolls before November 15 for holding civic elections in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The State Election Commissioner Roy P Thomas, in a press release here on Wednesday, said he had held a video conference with the district electoral officers (DEOs), regional electoral officers (REOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs).

The EROs had agreed to prepare and publish the draft electoral rolls before November 15 for holding the polls to civic bodies.

Through video conference, Thomas asked the officers to take steps to notify details of population of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste women and also women under general category ward-wise in municipalities, commune panchayats and village panchayats before November 10. The civic polls were last held here in 2006 and the term of office of the elected municipalities, commune panchayats and village panchayats ended in 2011. With the appointment of a new State Election Commissioner recently, intensive steps have now been taken to hold the polls soon, official sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)