New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Preparing for the rainy season, Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, Parvesh Verma, announced on Monday that a drain regulator in the Indraprastha Estate area has been completely repaired and upgraded.

"New high-capacity pumps have been installed at the site. These machines will enable the closure of the regulator gates during rising Yamuna levels, while safely diverting the excess water downstream to avoid flooding," Verma said in a post on X.

This drain is critical in preventing flooding and waterlogging in central parts of the city, including ITO, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, the Supreme Court complex, and Kaka Nagar, especially during periods of high water levels in the Yamuna River.

Minister Verma visited the site along with officials to inspect the work that had been carried out for drain number 14.

In 2023, floodwaters from the Yamuna entered the ITO area due to the regulator's dysfunction.

The government aims to ensure such failures do not recur, especially during the upcoming monsoon season, said the minister.

