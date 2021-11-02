New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Online travel firm EaseMyTrip on Tuesday reported an over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 27.12 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EaseMyTrip said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 59.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 22.29 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 507.50 apiece on BSE, up 5 per cent over previous close.

