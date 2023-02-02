New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) BPM services firm eClerx on Thursday posted a 23.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 106.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased by 22.8 per cent to Rs 686.66 crore from Rs 559.16 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

"Emerging clients have grown in excess of 20 per cent YoY and client concentration has reduced. On the cost side, utilization levels have improved, and attrition is down, enabling us to maintain margins," eClerx Co-Founder and Executive Director P D Mundhra said in a statement.

