Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij on Monday said to strengthen direct connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula, a four or six-lane national highway will be developed from Baldev Nagar (Ambala) to Khatoli village near Panchkula.

Similarly, a four-lane road will be constructed on the Ambala-Saha road, from Indira Chowk to GT Road Jaggi City Centre, in front of Ambala's upcoming domestic airport, he said, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Who Are Cyber Commandos? Know All About Team of Elite Officers Trained Under a Pioneering Programme by IIT Kanpur and Home Ministry To Combat Digital Crime.

Vij said to enhance direct, quick connectivity between Ambala and Panchkula, he had previously written to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

After this, Gadkari instructed the officers concerned to begin work on the construction of these roads, he said.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

The minister said considering the strategic and urgent need to directly connect Baldev Nagar (NH-44) to Panchkula (NH-344) near Khatoli village, through the upgrade of the existing NH-72 from Baldev Nagar to Handsera and the development of a greenfield alignment, he had sent the proposal to the central government.

Vij said the highway will not only enhance Haryana's connectivity but also improve links with neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

He saidthe construction of this highway would boost local commerce, trade, tourism and related industries and create employment opportunities.

Vij further said the Ambala-Saha Road, from Indira Chowk to GT Road, Jaggi City Centre, in front of Ambala's upcoming domestic airport, will be upgraded to a four-lane road.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)