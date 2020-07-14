Latehar (Jharkhand), Jul 14 (PTI) An elephant carcass was found near a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass was spotted near Murkuti village under the jurisdiction of Barwadih police station of the district, they said.

The jumbo died on Monday night, Regional Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), Y K Das, said.

A former member of the National Wildlife Board, D S Srivastav, said the elephant was possibly electrocuted to death after it came in contact with live electrical wires. PTI

