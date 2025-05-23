Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Emerald Finance Ltd on Friday said its net profit jumped more than twofold on the back of higher interest income and improved margins.

Net profit of the company stood at Rs 2.65 crore in the March quarter of FY25 against Rs 1.13 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose by 66 per cent on-year to Rs 6.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

“FY25 was a year of strong progress for Emerald Finance, marked by robust financial performance and strategic momentum. The year concluded with a solid Q4, as income grew across interest and fee-based streams, and margins improved on the back of operational efficiency and disciplined cost control,” Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Ltd said.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company reported a twofold jump in profit to Rs 8.89 crore compared Rs 4.13 crore in 20223-24. Total income jumped 61 per cent on-year to Rs 21.63 crore in FY25 over the previous year.

Emerald Finance offers a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India.

