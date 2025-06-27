Visakhapatnam, Jun 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday inaugurated the state's first super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) facility at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam.

The building will serve as a central training centre for power employees--from linemen to engineers--equipped with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Remote Monitoring Unit (RMU), and transformer labs.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The minister said that the state is committed to sustainable energy development. The new building has eco-friendly public infrastructure with advanced features, he added.

"Our aim is to expand rooftop solar to 20 lakh households, ensure nine-hour daytime power for farmers, and improve safety standards in the sector," said Kumar in an official release.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand noted that the new facility would function as a live demo centre for ECBC norms, promoting energy efficiency while enhancing technical capacities at all utility levels.

He said Andhra Pradesh managed 13,000 MW peak demand during summer and aims to install three lakh solar pump sets under PM-KUSUM (Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan).

Additional rooftop systems are planned for 20 lakh Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) families and 20,000 Backward Class (BC) households with subsidies, he added.

Under the PM JANMAN (Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan), free power connections are being extended to tribal hamlets, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)