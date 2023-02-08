New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Market research firm Entropik has raised USD 25 million (about Rs 206 crore) in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital, the start-up said on Wednesday.

The round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, and long-time existing investor Bharat Innovation Fund, the company said in a statement.

"In our mission to enable brands to achieve a robust understanding of their consumers, we are thrilled to have Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital join this journey," Entropik Founder and CEO Ranjan Kumar said.

With this round, the company has raised total funds of USD 35 million.

Entropik claims to have grown around seven times in the last two years, riding on its patented Emotion AI Technologies and driven by its expansion into the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

"The company plans to use the latest round of funding to build products out of India, enabling research, marketing, and product teams to move towards a more collaborative, agile, and scalable way to conduct research. They will also focus on expanding their footprint across the US, Europe, and Asian markets," the statement said.

