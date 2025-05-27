Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) Envoys from 10 countries along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will participate in the International Yoga Day programme in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on June 21, an official said on Tuesday.

Director of Ayurvedic and Unani Services, Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande said here that like every year, this time also International Yoga Day will be celebrated on a large scale in the state and in this sequence, the state level program will be held in Vidhan Sabha complex in Gairsain.

Along with Dhami, ambassadors of 10 countries will also take part in the event.

CM Dhami said through yoga, India has given the world the mantra of health and wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to take yoga to a global level. In this sequence, the state-level program of the 11th Yoga Day is being organised in Bhararisain.

