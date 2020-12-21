New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Eureka Forbes, a leading player in the water purifier and vacuum cleaner segment, on Monday unveiled a new brand positioning with a revamped logo.

After three decades of operations, Eureka Forbes has opted for a new identity in its pursuit to thrive in challenging times, it said in a statement.

Now, there will be two consumer-facing brands across categories of cleaning, air, health conditioners, security systems -- Aquaguard and Forbes.

Brands like Euroclean, Forbes Vacuum Cleaners, Dr Aeroguard, Aeroguard, Forbes Health Conditioners, Eurovigil and Eurosecure will now be part of the Forbes brand.

The rest will be clubbed under the Aquaguard brand.

Eureka Forbes CEO and Managing Director Marzin Shroff said, "With the new brand identity, we aim to move forward and upward by being curious, empowered and resilient. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey and to make industry benchmarks that are meaningful and innovative."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)