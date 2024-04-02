Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the enrolment of new voters and ensure timely delivery of voter cards.

Chairing a virtual meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) on poll preparedness, Garg also also directed officials to ensure 100 per cent availability of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) for differently-abled voters through provisions of ramps, toilets, and clean drinking water at all polling stations.

The total number of new electors in the state from May 10, 2023 till date is 1,81,509, he said.

So far 1,67,135 EPIC cards have been distributed, the CEO said and asked all DEOs to ensure timely delivery of Elector's Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) from the postal department.

He also directed the DEOs to select polling stations for webcasting in accordance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommendations and identify places where webcasting is not possible due to lack of internet or connectivity issues.

Garg said as the bypolls will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, a complete list of counting places, strong rooms, and post-counting storage of EVMs should be provided to the CEO office latest by April 10.

He also asked officials to identify in every district one 'Green Polling Booth' which would use eco-friendly material and exhibit local art and culture.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners shared with the CEO the details of polling stations to be managed by women, youth and those by persons with disabilities (PwD).

